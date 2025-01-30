Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Position Raised by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 44.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $34,189.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,295.28. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $365,586.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,105.22. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,157 shares of company stock valued at $589,131. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Piper Sandler lowered Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Pinterest stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

