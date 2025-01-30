Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 68,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $212.42 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.83 and a 12-month high of $220.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. This represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

