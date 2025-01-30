PFG Investments LLC Sells 220 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG opened at $197.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.64 and its 200 day moving average is $175.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.55 and a 12-month high of $203.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total value of $559,856.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,531.55. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,887 shares of company stock valued at $22,470,464. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

