Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 113.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Victory Capital by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,421,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,446,000 after acquiring an additional 101,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 28.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after acquiring an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $225.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Victory Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

