Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,696,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $426.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.65 and a 1-year high of $553.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $468.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.52.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.