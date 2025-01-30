Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in DoorDash by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.18.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $18,443,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $255,375. This trade represents a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $261,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,233,117.60. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,040,758 shares of company stock valued at $181,434,201. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $185.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.76 and its 200 day moving average is $150.11. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $186.79.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

