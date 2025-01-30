1,746 Shares in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,762,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 283,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 113,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,047,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 50.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 180,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 60,575 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 28.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,420,000 after buying an additional 48,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in InterDigital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,132,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,441,000 after acquiring an additional 39,891 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $180.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $207.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total transaction of $1,150,747.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,141,829.62. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $142,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 52,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,818,277.61. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,622 shares of company stock worth $2,433,251 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

