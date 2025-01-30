Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.0139 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

