Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 3,041 Shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

