Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares during the period. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,550,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.