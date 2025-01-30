Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 537,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 48,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 652,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 120,163 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 367,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 101,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $741,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,714.29%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

