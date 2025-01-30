Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LGI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $698,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE LGI opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $18.23.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
