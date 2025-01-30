Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 10,370 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 13.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,005 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $45,938.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,036.40. The trade was a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $2,666,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,994,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,957,832. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 672,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,050. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

