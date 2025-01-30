Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 1,820 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $3,895,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 999,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 63,321 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1,683.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 36,382 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $59.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

