Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 817 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $57.37 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

