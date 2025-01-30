Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $77.89 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.06.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.58%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.