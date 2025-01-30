Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,306,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 37,953 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BATS:VFMV opened at $123.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.45. The firm has a market cap of $119.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5744 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.