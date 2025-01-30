Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 62,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $219.32 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.41 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.