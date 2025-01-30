Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $289,000 Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 52,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SHYD opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

