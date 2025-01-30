Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Creative Planning increased its position in Humana by 15.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 44.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Humana by 113.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 181.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $134,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $294.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $406.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.44 and a 200 day moving average of $303.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Leerink Partners cut Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.68.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

