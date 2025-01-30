iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,497,000 after buying an additional 39,016 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 734,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,794,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 409,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.