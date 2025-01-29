Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,947,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $88.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $93.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

