Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,632,199,000 after purchasing an additional 132,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,977,000 after buying an additional 345,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,382,000 after buying an additional 45,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,076,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $549.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $535.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.76. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $580.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.33.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

