Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.63 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

