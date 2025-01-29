Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 406,048 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 809.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after buying an additional 154,090 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 138.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after buying an additional 93,899 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,544,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,935.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 76,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 74,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. The trade was a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,556,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,253,633.20. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,609 shares of company stock valued at $87,647,208. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $264.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.10 and a 12-month high of $269.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.87 and a 200-day moving average of $199.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

