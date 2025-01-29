Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of C opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

