Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 165 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in DexCom by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,178.16. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

