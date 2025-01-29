Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $864,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 51,967.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 657,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,956,000 after purchasing an additional 656,344 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Elevance Health by 309.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 713,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,794,000 after buying an additional 538,978 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 85,533.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,972,000 after buying an additional 532,016 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,574,000 after buying an additional 334,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,461,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,024,000 after acquiring an additional 286,905 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $405.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.21 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.42 and its 200-day moving average is $460.49.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $485.00 price target on Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens lowered Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.47.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

