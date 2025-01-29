Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 938.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,904,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 28,890.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,429,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,172,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,106,000 after purchasing an additional 395,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 639,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after buying an additional 331,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $134.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $58.97.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

