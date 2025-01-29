Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 451 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in eBay by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,855 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in eBay by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,415 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,112 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 40,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $355,556.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,167 shares in the company, valued at $33,575,066.07. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,778 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

