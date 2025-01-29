JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,062.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,877,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,083,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 36,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $266.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $171.30 and a 1-year high of $267.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.08 and its 200-day moving average is $226.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

