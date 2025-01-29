M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,882,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $468,210.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,875.75. The trade was a 29.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $537,566.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,856.81. This represents a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,487 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $223.50 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.68.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

MTB stock opened at $199.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.97. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.31 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

