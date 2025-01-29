Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $155.64.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $757,676.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,463,777.60. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $1,527,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,571.64. The trade was a 25.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,869 shares of company stock worth $8,778,152 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

