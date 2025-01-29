Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 1,109 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.64.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 343,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $41,849,637.12. This trade represents a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,100 shares of company stock valued at $55,087,314. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $149.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.89 and a 200-day moving average of $121.20. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $4.01. Vistra had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

