Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,126 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,256,000. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,662.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMG opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

