Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,180. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

