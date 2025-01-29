Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $640,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 189.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.4 %

ED opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.09. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.03%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.