Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 115.1% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,059.3% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $115.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

