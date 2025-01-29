Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 795 Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Corpay by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corpay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 22.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Corpay by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corpay

In other news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $1,116,160.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,645.40. The trade was a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $664,961.88. This trade represents a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPAY. Bank of America increased their target price on Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Corpay from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.43.

Corpay Stock Down 0.2 %

Corpay stock opened at $378.88 on Wednesday. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.10 and a 1-year high of $385.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.07.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.05. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

