Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

