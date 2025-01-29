29,621 Shares in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Oklo in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Stock Performance

OKLO stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. Oklo Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $43.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKLO. Craig Hallum began coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at $271,056,066.85. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Kinzley bought 5,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

