Inspire Investing LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,156,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after buying an additional 305,626 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 236,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 122,487 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,282. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.27.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

