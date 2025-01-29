Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 133 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM opened at $98.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.71, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.02. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 794.47%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,793,377.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,872,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,874,874. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,016 shares of company stock worth $13,666,427 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.