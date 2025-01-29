Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Position Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 50.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 8.0 %

CCL stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

