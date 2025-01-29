Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Everest Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Everest Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Everest Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.3 %

EG stock opened at $368.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $343.76 and a 52 week high of $407.30.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Everest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $372.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $499.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.22.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,330. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

