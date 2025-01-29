TotalEnergies (TTE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect TotalEnergies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price target (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

