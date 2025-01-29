Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 568,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 185,855 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $4,794,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 56,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,862,000 after buying an additional 45,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 35,269 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Compass Point lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital raised Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.16. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $138.35. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.76). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.51% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 135.23%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.