Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 9,423 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 90,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $492,120.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,685.68. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

