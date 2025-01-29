Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 122,052 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 9.0% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

