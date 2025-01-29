Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $117.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.